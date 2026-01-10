Alijah Martin recorded his first points that included a remarkable poster dunk over Derrick White. during the Toronto Raptors' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Martin is progressing through the rookie year of his NBA career following a historic collegiate career at Florida Atlantic and Florida. He has been making his rounds at the G-League level for Raptors 905, enjoying strong performances as Toronto called him up for the game against Boston.

Safe to say that Martin's hard work resulted in a lot of playing time off the bench. After recording his first steal in early-December, the rookie guard finally obtained his first points, assists, rebound, and block. One of his highlights came in the final seconds of the third quarter, getting possession after a jump ball as he went on the fast break to throw down the one-handed dunk over Boston's White.

Alijah Martin’s 2nd NBA bucket was this statement dunk!!! The dunk and the stare down!!!! 😤 https://t.co/HibV5slZT1 pic.twitter.com/0JVUpUCp0v — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) January 10, 2026

How Alijah Martin, Raptors played against Celtics

Article Continues Below

Alijah Martin enjoyed his best NBA performance to date with seven points and three assists. Despite his efforts, it wasn't enough as the Raptors lost 125-117 to the Celtics.

Both teams competed throughout the course of the game. However, Boston built up a solid lead as the night progressed, seeing Toronto have difficulty in getting enough stops to attempt a comeback.

Five players scored in double-digits for Toronto in the loss. Prior to his injury, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He shot 6-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Ja'Kobe Walter came next with 19 points and six rebounds, Immanuel Quickley had 17 points and 13 assists, Sandro Mamukelashveli put up 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jamal Shead provided 13 points and eight assists.

Toronto fell to a 23-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers and two games above the Miami Heat while trailing the Celtics and New York Knicks by two games.

The Raptors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the 76ers on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. ET.