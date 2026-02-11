With the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers being two teams that were looking for big man help at the NBA trade deadline, one name that was on both teams’ radar was Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. The Mavericks had discussions with teams regarding the availability of Gafford, but there was one key reason as to why the talks did not progress any further, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The issue that ultimately squashed trade talks between the Mavericks and the Pacers and Hawks regarding Gafford was both teams’ unwillingness to include a first-round pick in this upcoming draft, which is what the Mavericks were looking for. The Pacers would not surrender their 2026 first-round pick, while the Hawks, in possession of two 2026 first-round picks, would not give up one of theirs. The 2026 draft is expected to be a good one.

The Mavericks also were reportedly not interested in taking back Bennedict Mathurin from the Pacers so as not to jeopardize their cap space for the offseason, and Mathurin is up for an extension. Mathurin was eventually traded to the LA Clippers, with the Pacers getting their big man in Ivica Zubac.

Gafford remains a productive center, albeit with his injury concerns, and as of right now, he is the Mavericks’ only true available center given the season-ending injury to Dereck Lively II, and not counting two-way contract player Moussa Cisse.

The No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Gafford was one of the Mavericks’ major deadline acquisitions in 2024, helping the team make a run to the NBA Finals. He’s appeared in 37 games, including 27 starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 63.4 percent shooting from the field and 75.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.