Despite the Dallas Mavericks currently struggling at 12th in the Western Conference with a 21-41 record, fans will be assured that they have a bonafide superstar on their hands, in Cooper Flagg. Perhaps the fact that he is still the leading contender alongside Kon Knueppel to land the rookie of the year award despite the Mavericks’ struggles this season is just more evidence of his talismanic nature.

Regardless, former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is undoubtedly one of the innumerable fans who have had their heads turned by the phenomenon that is Flagg.

“His trajectory is Hall of Fame” 🔥 David Fizdale sounds off on the sky‑high expectations for Cooper Flagg, the second‑youngest player to reach 1,000 career points! 📺Watch Mavs/Celtics at 7pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/acnBmc6GJV — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 6, 2026

“Hall of fame. If he don’t get injuries, but if he is starting here, with that type of athleticism being coached by Jason Kidd, his trajectory is Hall of Fame,” Fizdale replied when asked about the kind of ceiling he thinks Flagg has during his appearance on ESPN.

Fizdale went on to reference the fact that Flagg is now the second-youngest players in NBA history to reach 1000 points, after LeBron James.

“He is doing it. I don’t think I am going out on a limb. Like you are second to LeBron, the guy who broke the all-time scoring, all-time field goals list. That’s a pretty elite list and you look how he plays. Like, he really competes, he can make shots. I thought playing at point has really helped him,” he explained.

And well, it is hard to argue against him. Through his first 49 games, the 19-year-old forward is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting roughly 48% from the field, numbers that place him among the most productive rookies in the league.

Further, his season has been punctuated by multiple scoring records. Flagg became the youngest player in league history to record a 40-point, 10-rebound game, produced the highest single-game total by a rookie with 49 points, and is an actual two-way superstar who is only going to get better in the coming years.

Regardless of how Dallas’ season finishes, there is little doubt that the sky is the limit for Flagg.