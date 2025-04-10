The Dallas Mavericks left Luka Doncic in tears before their much-anticipated battle with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas played a tribute video for Doncic, sparking the emotions. Even former NFL quarterback turned media personality Robert Griffin III dished out a somber take.

Griffin took to X to share his own emotional thoughts. He saw the feelings Doncic carried, even while wearing the road team uniform.

“Luka Doncic is every Dallas Mavericks’ fan right now. He loves Dallas and Dallas loves him back,” Griffin III posted.

Griffin felt the love for Doncic. Especially as a Texas native and Mavs fan. Griffin was among the outspoken fans when Doncic shockingly departed from the reigning Western Conference champs.

Robert Griffin III called out Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

Griffin was among the fans who was wide awake during the Feb. 1 trade shakeup. Doncic, again, landed with the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal involving Anthony Davis. Multiple draft picks were included in this massive NBA deal.

The verbose analyst and podcast host didn't take long to react to the trade. He didn't hesitate to call out his team.

This is the dumbest trade in NBA history,” Griffin posted on his personal Facebook page after the trade. He included how Doncic was still a young star with a decade of stardom still in front of him.

Griffin then dropped one more heated take on X. All while watching Doncic cook against his former team.

“Luka Doncic out there showing the Dallas Mavericks why you don’t trade one of the best players in the WORLD at 26 years old,” Griffin posted.

Doncic went off on the scoring end to start the game. The newest Lakers star erupted for 31 first half points with three assists and three steals before halftime. His Lakers led 60-57 after the second quarter.

Griffin wasn't the only one spilling his emotions watching Doncic's American Airlines Arena return. The venue got filled with load takes — including for Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Harrison hid behind security and near a tunnel for Doncic's Dallas return. Fans even verbally ignited a “Fire Nico!” chant directed at the man who orchestrated the mega trade.