The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and some teams are still seemingly deciding on of they will be buyers or sellers. On Friday, rumors ignited around the Kansas City Royals after insider Ken Rosenthal speculated the front office could be sellers at the deadline despite having already traded for Adam Frazier.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Rosenthal claimed that the Royals could opt to be sellers if the team struggles for the remainder of July. Considering the club is in third place in the NL Central and is 12.0 games behind the first-placed Detroit Tigers, it may make sense for Kansas City to approach the deadline as sellers and focus more on next season.

“Even Kansas City, which just acquired Adam Frazier, and clearly wants to compete; if things go south for them in the next 10 days, they're gonna have to look at trading Seth Lugo.”

"Which teams could emerge as sellers over the next week?"

The MLB trade deadline is on July 31. So, the Royals still have time to decide how to approach the deadline. The front office traded for Adam Frazier, who is 33 years old, in the hopes of improving the depth of the lineup. Frazier mainly plays second base, but can start in the outfield if need be.

But as Rosenthal points out, if the Royals struggle in the remainder of July and find themselves even further behind the playoff race by the deadline, the front office may elect to be sellers. And from the sounds of it, pitcher Seth Lugo would be on the chopping block.

Including Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins, the Royals have 12 games to play before the MLB trade deadline. It is a crucial stretch of the regular season, as Kansas City is right in the mix of the postseason. However, everything could change if the club goes on a serious cold streak these next couple of weeks.