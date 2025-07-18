Washington Mystics rookie and third overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Sonia Citron is checking off another milestone in her young career as she attends her first All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The budding guard will take in all the sights and sounds for the time being, but her team will need her for a strong second half as they're firmly in contention in the East. During her media appearance from Indy, Citron debuted her own All-Star colorway of the unreleased Nike Ja 3.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

With the All-Star sneaker theme this year centered around flames with red, orange, and yellow hues, players are getting creative with some of their footwear for the occasion. While a very select few players will be rocking their own signature sneaker model, others will opt towards “All-Star” colorways of their current favorites.

Citron went with the Nike Ja 3 as her sneaker of choice, unreleased to the public and exclusive to All-Star participants. The Nike Ja 3 will see a slow rollout ahead of the upcoming NBA season, but this pair remains specific to Sonia Citron.

Sonia Citron's Nike Ja 3 “All-Star”

FIRST LOOK: Sonia Citron debuts a new Nike Ja 3 for WNBA Alll-Star 🔥 @CitronSonia @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/vptHc1TruG — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



Already slated to release in a number of upcoming colorways, the Nike Ja 3 is the upcoming signature model from Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant. The shoe is a staunch outlier from his previous two sneakers in the loud and aggressive design it offers, along with the color combinations to match.

Here, we see the Nike Ja 3 in a predominantly black look with red flames bursting onto the uppers. They're based in an opaque red midsole as we see the Nike Swoosh outlined in yellow matching the spray painted “A” to spell out “JA.” The flames extend to the heel as all remaining logos are done in the neon yellow accent, making for an extremely hot pair to say the least.

Sonia Citron currently averages 14.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, and 1.0 SPG in a do-it-all role for the Mystics – catch her at the WNBA All-Star Game rocking these Nike Book 1's.