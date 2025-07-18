With the second half of the Major League Baseball season kicking off, Robert Manfred is busy. However, he has not lost sight of his newest venture; Athletes Unlimited Softball League. Manfred and Kim Ng partnered to make the women's professional softball league a reality. However, former Little League World Series star Mo'ne Davis wants to join a different league.

Her popularity skyrocketed when she dominated the LLWS in 2014. Since then, Davis has developed into one of the best women's baseball players in the country. Unfortunately for her, there has never been a professional league for her to showcase her talent. However, the Women's Professional Baseball League could give her the platform she needs to shine once again.

Davis is one of hundreds of players that will try out for the league, which is set to launch in 2026. Similarly to Ng and AUSL, the league has partnered with Manfred and MLB. The ultimate goal is to grow both leagues alongside one another and promote women's baseball and softball throughout the country.

While Davis' popularity came largely because of her pitching, she will try out for multiple positions. During the tryouts, she will take her turn in center field, shortstop, and second base, as well as pitching. Of the 600 or so players that will try out, only 150 will be included in the league's first draft before the season begins in 2026.

The Women's Professional Baseball League is not as well-known as its softball counterpart. However, Manfred believes that both can become successful entities and give women an opportunity to showcase their skills on the diamond as pros. Davis, for example, has continued to play baseball since her LLWS days. However, she receives much less media attention.

AUSL and the Women's Professional Baseball League represent big steps forward for the game of baseball. With people like Manfred and Ng at the helm of the evolution, things are looking good for professional baseball.

