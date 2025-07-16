The Denver Nuggets came within just one game of beating the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs this spring, so they know they are close to title contention. a new front office headlined by Ben Tenzer and John Wallace showed that sense of urgency this offseason, attempting to shake things up to get the Nuggets to the top of the mountain once again.

The Nuggets made waves on the first day of free agency when they traded Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. In the days following that, Denver signed Jonas Valanciunas to be its backup center and added Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the bench.

During the NBA Summer League, head coach David Adelman applauded the moves that the front office made in an interview with Katy Winge of Altitude Sports.

Talked with Coach Adelman about the depth the Nuggets have added this off-season pic.twitter.com/08JgxVb8ot — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We did (add depth) and it's veteran depth,” Adelman said. “Guys that have been around the league, guys that have won, have a lot of experiences. With (Jonas) Valanciunas, we added a backup big that we think can really complement our bench but can also complement Nikola (Jokic). Obviously with Tim, the way he shoots the ball and we all know what Bruce does with the energy he brings.

“And obviously the Cam (Johnson) trade. It actually really sucks thinking that Mike won't be back, but we felt like it was time for Mike to move on in his career and to get Cam back in that trade was incredible. We think he's gonna fit really well, pass and cut player, a shooter and a cog in an offense. And he's super excited to be here, obviously, so we feel like we did really well.”

Article Continues Below

These moves filled all of the needs and holes that the Nuggets had coming into the offseason. Adding Valanciunas, now that his contract situation is cleared up, will give the Nuggets a true viable backup center for Nikola Jokic that they have not had in recent years.

Hardaway gives them much-needed shooting while Brown will bring back some of the good vibes and the bench playmaking that he brought to Denver's 2023 title team.

The biggest fish coming in is Johnson, who feels like a perfect fit next to Jokic. He is a better defender than Porter is and is still a great shooter who should benefit greatly from playing next to the three-time MVP.

If all of these moves pan out, it's hard to see a healthy Nuggets squad doing anything short of competing for a title next season. As a result, it's no surprise that Adelman is excited to get to work with his new-look squad.