The Denver Nuggets may not have received an official award for their offseason maneuvering, but if the league handed out a Most Improved Team trophy for roster construction, Denver would undoubtedly win it. The Nuggets’ front office executed a near-perfect summer, moving off Michael Porter Jr.’s burdensome contract in exchange for a more versatile forward in Cam Johnson, flipping Dario Saric for veteran big man Jonas Valančiūnas, and strengthening the bench by bringing back 2023 NBA champion Bruce Brown.

This is not just tinkering around the edges; this is a team recalibrating itself for sustained contention. Coming off a season where Denver pushed the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven grueling games, the Nuggets enter the 2025-26 campaign looking deeper, more balanced, and arguably more dangerous.

With Nikola Jokić, the three-time MVP, at the helm, Denver’s championship window remains wide open. And with the NBA Cup’s group stage looming, the Nuggets have an opportunity to showcase just how dangerous they are against some of the West’s most intriguing teams in Group C: the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Our Cup competition pic.twitter.com/nqGvobinM3 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 13, 2025

Here’s a game-by-game prediction of how the Nuggets’ NBA Cup group stage might play out.

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets

Denver’s NBA Cup campaign begins on Halloween night against a Portland team that is still figuring out its identity after welcoming back Damian Lillard. The Blazers are trying to balance between competing in the short-term with Lillard while also navigating some expensive contracts like Jerami Grant’s and Robert Williams III’s.

While Portland’s home crowd will bring energy, the talent gap is simply too wide. Denver’s interior presence with Jokić and Valančiūnas will punish the Blazers, especially with Portland’s shaky depth at center. Cam Johnson’s floor spacing should open up driving lanes for Jamal Murray, while Aaron Gordon’s defensive versatility will be crucial against Lillard.

Portland may hang around early behind Lillard’s shot-making, but the Nuggets’ depth and execution should prevail. Expect Denver to make a statement in their opener.

Prediction: Nuggets win by double digits, setting the tone in Group C

Nuggets vs Warriors

The Nuggets’ second group game is a marquee matchup against the Warriors, one that has the potential to be a Western Conference playoff preview. Golden State remains Steph Curry’s team, but questions loom about their durability and depth.

Denver’s size and rebounding should overwhelm the Warriors in this matchup. Jokic is notoriously unguardable for Golden State, which doesn’t have the frontcourt size to handle his post play and passing vision. Murray tends to elevate his game in big moments, and facing Curry will surely bring out his best.

Golden State will likely try to push the pace and outshoot Denver, but the Nuggets’ balance across their starting five, with Jokic, Murray, Gordon, Johnson, and Valančiūnas, makes them less reliant on one or two hot shooting nights. Add in Bruce Brown’s defensive energy off the bench, and Denver looks like the superior team in nearly every phase.

Prediction: Nuggets win in a high-scoring affair, moving to 2-0 in Group C

Rockets vs Nuggets

If there’s a trap game in this group, it’s this one. The Rockets have gone all-in with their roster after acquiring Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, and Dorian Finney-Smith to complement their young core. Houston is one of the NBA’s most unpredictable teams, and at home, they’re dangerous.

The Rockets have the size and athleticism to throw different looks at Jokic, particularly with Capela as a rim protector and Durant as a scoring counterweight. This is where Denver’s offseason additions will be tested most. Cam Johnson’s shooting will be key in stretching Houston’s defense, and Bruce Brown could be tasked with slowing down some of Houston’s perimeter firepower.

Jokic’s ability to control tempo and prevent Houston from turning the game into a track meet will likely be the difference. The Rockets might push Denver to the brink, but championship-caliber teams find ways to win ugly games, and that’s exactly what the Nuggets should do here.

Prediction: Nuggets grind out a narrow road victory, improving to 3-0

Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs

Denver closes out group play at home against the Spurs, who remain in a developmental stage despite the brilliance of Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio is loaded with intriguing young talent, but matching up against Jokic and Denver’s experience on the road is a tall order.

This game has the potential to be a passing-of-the-torch narrative, Jokic, the league’s most skilled big man, facing off against Wembanyama, the league’s most tantalizing young star. While Wemby’s defense could pose problems, Jokic’s ability to manipulate defenses and involve teammates will tilt this matchup heavily in Denver’s favor.

San Antonio may show flashes of its future greatness, but the Nuggets’ collective poise and depth should ensure it closes group play with a convincing win.

Prediction: Nuggets win comfortably, finishing 4-0 in Group C.

Beyond the group stage: How far can Denver go?

If Denver runs the table as predicted, they’ll enter the knockout stages as one of the tournament favorites. A clean sweep of Group C not only gives them momentum but also solidifies their reputation as the deepest roster in the West.

From there, the matchups will determine how far Denver can go, but few teams in the NBA Cup field can match their blend of star power, depth, and experience. Oklahoma City remains their biggest obstacle, but the additions of Johnson, Valančiūnas, and Brown may be exactly what the Nuggets need to overcome the Thunder in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Prediction: Denver advances at least to the semifinals, with a legitimate shot at the inaugural NBA Cup trophy

The Nuggets’ offseason was about more than cleaning up the balance sheet; it was about building a roster that can withstand the grind of an 82-game season and deliver in high-stakes tournaments like the NBA Cup.

Jokic remains the fulcrum of everything they do, but now Denver has fortified its supporting cast to ensure it doesn’t just rely on the brilliance of its MVP. If it plays to its potential, the Nuggets should emerge as the class of West Group C and potentially the entire NBA Cup.

For a team that already came so close to toppling the champions last year, this Cup run might be the springboard for something bigger, another shot at the Larry O’Brien Trophy.