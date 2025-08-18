It’s the offseason for the NBA, but several players are currently competing overseas at EuroBasket. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic seemingly avoided a major injury over the weekend while teams are still in the preliminary stage. Another NBA superstar that is participating at EuroBasket is Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic who wowed onlookers with a two-handed reverse slam dunk during team warmups.

Who wants to see Nikola Jokic in the dunk contest next year 🤣😅 (via @overtimeeur/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/4D4uEbUZwc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2025

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has never been the most athletic player in the NBA, but it does take incredible athleticism to play in the league and so his reverse slam dunk at EuroBasket isn’t completely surprising.

Jokic is among several NBA players suiting up for Serbia, including the Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic, the Washington Wizards’ Tristan Vukcevic and the LA Clippers’ Bogdan Bogdanovic. During the game in which Jokic threw down the dunk in warmups, Serbia defeated Germany in exhibition.

When the NBA season begins, the Nuggets are looking like a team that has rebuilt itself as a championship contender. Following the team’s 2023 title run, the Nuggets have not been able to recapture that momentum. But after a series of spot-on offseason moves, it appears as if Jokic has a title contending team around him once again.

Among the Nuggets’ big moves in the offseason were the trade for Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets, the trade for Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings, and the free agent signings of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown. Depth has been as key issue for the team, and they’ve addressed those concerns.

Of course, the primary reason the Nuggets will be contenders is the continued excellence of Jokic. Now heading into his 11th season in the NBA, the former No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is arguably the best player in the league.

Last season, Jokic appeared in 70 games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He joined Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only three players in NBA history to average a triple double for an entire season.