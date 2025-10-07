Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA right now, and the Denver Nuggets look primed to capitalize on the three-time MVP's greatness by putting together perhaps their best team around him yet. Jokic, in particular, appears to be cherishing the presence of new teammate Cam Johnson, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick.

Johnson is one of the best marksmen in the league, and every gifted and willing passer is going to be looking to set up open shots for him whenever they could. Jokic certainly got the memo. The Nuggets star, even in preseason, is razzling and dazzling, as he threw a bonkers, no-look laser pass to his new teammate from one corner of the court all the way to the other. Johnson, alas, missed the shot and spoiled what could have been an assist of the year candidate already despite being in preseason.

preseason is for trying new material pic.twitter.com/4fk7bRgEk7 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

No one should be surprised anymore when Jokic digs deep into his bag of tricks the way he did on Monday in their preseason clash against the Toronto Raptors. But somehow, Jokic can be a pleasant source of surprise — with fans on X praising the Nuggets star for his wizardry and then pointing out how Raptors star Scottie Barnes appears to be bemused as to why Jokic would even attempt that pass in the first place.

“Lol Scottie looked at him like ‘really bro?' 😭,” X user @Scorpixn89 wrote.

“I love the look back from Scottie Barnes like ‘wtf did you just do,'” @victorywithnik pointed out.

“Don’t worry everyone, the shot was missed, the classic for Jokic passes like this,” @KingOLandBaby decried.

“Greatest offensive player ever. The end,” @mattycanuck430 furthered.

“Jokic is fkn insane man 😂😂,” @GRllFF expressed.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets aim to win another championship

The Nuggets have perhaps their best team around Jokic, as their offseason signings bolstered the team's depth that was sorely lacking last season. Trading away Porter for Johnson freed up so much space for the Nuggets, and they brought in Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to go with their bench mob of Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and DaRon Holmes II.

Health permitting, the Nuggets might end up being the biggest obstacle the Oklahoma City Thunder will have to overcome in their bid to win back-to-back titles. Jokic might end up winning his fourth MVP if everything goes according to plan in the Mile High City.