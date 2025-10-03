The Denver Nuggets enter the 2025-26 NBA season retooled, reenergized, and perhaps more dangerous than they’ve been since their championship run in 2023. While much of the attention has centered around the front office shakeups, the Michael Porter Jr. trade, and the welcome return of Bruce Brown, the real gravitational pull remains Nikola Jokić. The two-time MVP and 2023 Finals MVP continues to anchor Denver’s championship hopes, and this season, the Nuggets will once again be defined by how far their Serbian superstar can carry them.

With new pieces around him, a reshaped roster, and the looming possibility of a record-setting contract extension, Jokić’s 2025-26 campaign is set to be one of the most fascinating chapters of his career. Looking ahead, three bold predictions emerge for what we may see from Jokić and the Nuggets this season.

Nikola Jokić will average a career-high in assists while taking fewer shots

Nikola Jokić has always redefined what it means to be a modern big man. His career averages: 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, already place him among the most unique players in league history. But with the way Denver’s roster has been reshaped, 2025-26 could be the season where his passing brilliance reaches unprecedented heights.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS 🤯🤯 HITS THE TRIPLE FROM THE DEEP CORNER FADING OUT OF BOUNDS 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/fSKyJIE35h — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

The departure of Michael Porter Jr. and the arrival of Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown mark a fundamental shift in Denver’s offensive balance. Porter was a high-usage scorer, often requiring possessions tailored to his shot creation. Johnson and Brown, however, are ideal complementary players: they move without the ball, thrive in catch-and-shoot opportunities, and understand how to space the floor around a playmaking hub like Jokić. This naturally points to a Nuggets offense where Jokić is less of a scorer-by-necessity and more of a facilitator-by-design.

Jokić already flirted with averaging double-digit assists in 2024-25, dishing 10.2 per game. With his court vision and an improved supporting cast designed to maximize his passing lanes, it isn’t unrealistic to predict that he could push this number closer to 11 or even 12 assists per night in 2025-26. His ability to manipulate defenses has always been his signature skill, but now, surrounded by smarter floor-spacers, there’s no reason his assist totals can’t reach career highs.

What makes this prediction bold is the secondary implication: Jokić will also take fewer shots than in past years. With Jonas Valanciunas as a legitimate backup center, and someone who can even share the court with him in bigger lineups. Denver can manage Jokić’s scoring load more carefully. Valanciunas offers a credible low-post scoring option, while Johnson and Brown’s spacing ensures the offense doesn’t always flow through Jokić’s shot creation. Expect the Serbian superstar’s points per game to dip slightly from last season’s 29.6, but in exchange, his playmaking will be more dangerous than ever.

Jokić will make a serious push for his fourth MVP

There has been a quiet assumption that Jokić’s days of dominating MVP conversations might be behind him, partly because voter fatigue has set in and partly because his focus shifted to championship contention. Yet, after looking at how the Nuggets are constructed this year, it feels bold but realistic to suggest that he will once again be at the forefront of the MVP race.

OH MY JOKIĆ JOKIĆ JOKIĆ 😱😱😱 HITS A NONCHALANT HEAVE FROM 3/4 COURT!! pic.twitter.com/6nn3f6kU4c — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2025

Article Continues Below

Jokić’s statistical baseline is already absurd. Last season, he posted 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 57.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from three. No player in league history has combined such scoring efficiency, passing volume, and rebounding consistency. If those numbers remain in the same range while Denver climbs to one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, the narrative will take care of itself.

The MVP field in 2025-26 will be crowded, with Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama all looming as frontrunners. But Jokić has two major advantages over most of them. First, his ability to elevate teammates like Johnson, Brown, and DaRon Holmes will resonate with voters who value impact beyond raw scoring. Second, the storyline of him leading Denver through a period of roster transition, after the Porter trade and front office changes, will create the perfect backdrop for a renewed MVP push.

Jokić will deliver his best playoff run since 2023

Bold predictions shouldn’t stop at the regular season, and for Jokić, the ultimate test has always been how he performs when the lights are brightest. While Denver was bounced in the second round by the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder last year, Jokić was far from the problem. Still, the Nuggets’ lack of depth showed, and their star was worn down by the series’ end. With the roster adjustments they’ve made, that shouldn’t be the case in 2026.

Denver’s offseason moves were made with one eye firmly fixed on the playoffs. Bringing back Bruce Brown restores the connective tissue that was essential during their 2023 title run. Adding Cam Johnson gives them a reliable two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and hit timely shots. Jonas Valanciunas provides a sturdy, physical presence to take pressure off Jokić in the interior, ensuring he isn’t gassed by April and May. Even the return of DaRon Holmes adds an intriguing layer of youth and energy to their rotation.

What makes this prediction bold is the claim that his 2026 playoff run could surpass even the brilliance of 2023, when he led Denver to its first title. The key difference now is that Jokić has more help. Instead of overextending himself against top-tier Western Conference opponents, he will be able to manage his energy and pick his spots. If the Nuggets advance deep into the postseason, it will be because Jokić has mastered the balance between scoring and facilitating in ways we’ve never quite seen before.

The Denver Nuggets’ 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a defining one for both the franchise and Nikola Jokić. With new teammates around him, a more balanced roster, and the possibility of a record-setting contract extension on the horizon, this season feels like it could add yet another layer to his already historic career. The bold predictions: that he’ll average a career-high in assists, reassert himself as an MVP frontrunner, and deliver his best playoff run since 2023, are not just hopeful speculation. They are rooted in the reality of Jokić’s unmatched skill set and the Nuggets’ strategic roster moves. If even two of these come to fruition, Denver will once again be positioned to chase the NBA’s ultimate prize.