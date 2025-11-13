The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers renewed their rivalry on Wednesday as they faced off at Intuit Dome. The Nuggets were on a five-game winning streak, while the Clippers were on a five-game losing skid.

It's the first meeting between the two teams since the Nuggets beat the Clippers in seven games in the first round of last season's playoffs.

Denver, however, had an early handicap after Cam Johnson suffered an arm injury with four minutes left in the first quarter. He sat out the entire second frame and was tagged as questionable to return, according to the team.

Johnson tallied two points and three rebounds before exiting the contest.

The 29-year-old forward and a future first-round pick were traded to the Nuggets by the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. He was seen as a plug-in piece for Mile High City with his two-way ability.

Johnson, however, has seen his production dip to 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in his first year with the Nuggets. He has seen fewer touches, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon serving as the squad's main options.

Denver has been doing pretty well with the setup, accumulating an 8-2 record before facing the Clippers.

Johnson has a lot of time to be more comfortable with his role, as the Nuggets look to have another deep run in the playoffs. The severity of Johnson's arm injury remains unclear, as of writing.

The Nuggets are currently ahead of the Clippers in the third quarter.