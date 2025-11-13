Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is really that guy who shows up to work and gets the job done, no matter what—even if he looks disinterested at times.

On Wednesday, he casually dropped 33 points in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers, including 25 points in the opening quarter. He toyed with every defender thrown at him as he scored at will through different angles. He shot 10-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point territory.

In the process, Jokic set the highest output in a single half this season, further highlighting his quiet greatness.

Nikola Jokic is putting on a show 🔥 He has 33 points at halftime, which is the most points by any player in a single half this season. pic.twitter.com/W3c7dFVgS0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets, however, were down by five points at halftime, 68-63.

Jokic had to power through in the first half after Cam Johnson and Christian Braun were forced to exit the game due to a hand injury and an ankle injury, respectively. They were both questionable to return.

Article Continues Below

Carrying the Nuggets, who are riding on a five-game winning streak, isn't new for Jokic, but one has to wonder about his mileage, especially with their deep runs in the playoffs and his participation in international tournaments with Serbia.

But the 30-year-old center has always been the consummate professional, and he takes his responsibilities seriously. If Braun and Johnson sit out for an extended period, don't be surprised if Jokic puts up bigger numbers in their upcoming games.

The three-time MVP is already having a historic season, and his monster half versus the Clippers only added to it.

As of writing, Jokic has tallied 52 points on 17-of-22 shooting, as the Nuggets broke the game wide open in the third quarter.