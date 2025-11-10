Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been nothing short of sensational to start the season. Against the Indiana Pacers, Jokic posted another masterful stat line of 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists. According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, he believes we are truly witnessing something historic. Following the win over the Pacers, Adelman made a bold claim about just how efficient Jokic is in relation to the NBA All-Time greats.

“I think we should be talking about the efficiency numbers,” Adelman said of Jokic. “He’s the most efficient basketball player I’ve ever seen. And I know there’s guys way back in the past I didn’t get to see play, but for me, in this modern generation of basketball, please show me who else is out there that plays like this at this efficient level offensively. It’s a joy to watch. … I'll keep saying, just enjoy this. You know, while you get to have it.”

Nuggets HC David Adelman says Nikola Jokic is the most efficient player he's ever seen. "In this modern generation of basketball, please show me who else is out there that plays like this at this efficient level offensively."#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/XWcWiVAlqi — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) November 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

Through nine games this season, Jokic has recorded six triple-doubles while posting career-best efficiency numbers. His inside-the-arc shooting numbers are nearly mind-boggling. He is currently shooting 76.8% from two-point range, which is a significant improvement from last year's 62.7%. He is also boasting a 73.3% true shooting percentage.

As expected, Jokic has a very high player efficiency rating of 37.63. This puts him second in the NBA just behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a rating of 38.71.

Jokic's scoring average is slightly down this season at 25.2 points per game compared to last season's 29.6. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. During the offseason, the Nuggets front office bolstered their roster with complementary pieces like Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. In seasons past, the Nuggets had very limited bench depth, thus leaving Jokic to shoulder much of the scoring weight. Now with a better supporting cast around him, Jokic can still post his usual big numbers without running himself into the ground.

Behind Jokic, the Nuggets have surged to a 7-2 record. They'll look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.