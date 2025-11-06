The Detroit Pistons notched their fourth straight win after defeating the Utah Jazz, 114-103, at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

The confidence of the Pistons continues to soar, as they improved to 5-2, including 3-1 at home.

Detroit didn't start well against the Jazz, who lost Walker Kessler to a season-ending shoulder injury. Ron Holland II, however, made an impressive defense-to-offense play that woke up the Pistons.

Midway in the second quarter, Holland blocked the step-back three-point attempt of Keyonte George. He then recovered the ball and went all the way for an emphatic two-handed slam, much to the delight of the crowd.

The 20-year-old wingman has been playing well for the Pistons in his sophomore season, filling in for the absence of Jaden Ivey, who's still recovering from a knee injury.

He finished with nine points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes off the bench versus the Jazz.

Before facing Utah, Holland was averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in 20.9 minutes off the bench. He saw limited playing time in his rookie year but has since carved a bigger role under coach JB Bickerstaff.

Holland's length and athleticism make him a reliable two-way player. He's also willing to do the dirty work and defend the opposing team's top wing player, as experienced by George.

The exits of Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Simone Fontecchio have given Holland more opportunities in Detroit, and for sure, he will make the most out of them.

Detroit will return to action on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.