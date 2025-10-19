The Detroit Pistons will enter the new campaign with optimism following last season’s run to the NBA Playoffs, and center Jalen Duren figures to be a critical part of the team’s efforts, even if his long-term contract situation is not yet fleshed out.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line newsletter, Duren, who is likely set to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming season, is far apart from the Pistons’ brass on a potential extension.

“Duren, meanwhile, has established himself as a fixture in Detroit's lineup, but sources say talks between the Pistons' starting center and Trajan Langdon's front office have been tepid to date,” Fischer wrote. “Duren's representation has sought well north of last fall's benchmark of $30 million in annual average value, according to league figures with knowledge of the situation, believing there will be considerable interest in restricted free agency next July for a proven big man if the 21-year-old makes it to the summer marketplace. Might Detroit prefer to hold off on extensions now and operate as a cap-room team next summer? Answers coming very soon.”

Across 78 games last season, Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 26.1 minutes while shooting roughly 69 percent from the field. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and was an All-Rookie selection after the 2022-2023 season.

The Pistons have until Monday at 6 p.m. ET to work out deals with Duren and 23-year-old guard Jaden Ivey, who are both players on rookie-scale deals.

Detroit will begin their regular season on October 22 in Chicago when they take on the Bulls.