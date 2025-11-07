The Brooklyn Nets will be without leading scorer Cam Thomas during Friday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Thomas injured his left hamstring during the first quarter of Wednesday's win vs. the Indiana Pacers. His status moving forward remains up in the air amid the Nets' 1-7 start.

“He was great in the locker room. We missed him. This team needs his aggressiveness. Hopefully, we can have him back very soon,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “If not, we’ll do whatever it takes. His health is the No. 1 priority for us. And we’ll go from there, next man up if need be.”

Thomas injured his left hamstring three times last season, limiting him to 25 games. The fifth-year guard underwent a noticeable body transformation this summer, telling reporters he lost “a good amount” of weight. Despite this, his absence early this season is worrisome following his injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign.

Cam Thomas ruled out for Pistons matchup after injuring hamstring

Fernandez downplayed concerns about Thomas' hamstring ailment.

“Unless you’re a doctor or you saw the film, I don’t know if it’s the same injury [as last season] or not,” the coach said. “There’s a lot of things that go into it, so I cannot really comment on it. It’s just tightness. We haven't announced anything else. We'll give you guys more information… The only thing I can say is he’s done a great job. He’s worked on his body, and he’s played really hard.”

Thomas averaged 24.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits over Brooklyn's first seven games. The former first-round pick is in a contract season after he and the Nets failed to reach an agreement on a new deal this summer.