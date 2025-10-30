The Detroit Pistons returned to their winning identity by decisively beating the Orlando Magic 135-116 and improving to 3-2. The breakout performance from All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham led the way with a historic stat line in Detroit's much-needed victory.

Cunningham turned in his most dominant performance of the season, recording 30 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals, and three blocked shots. The 2025 All-Star also managed to take care of the ball tremendously with zero turnovers. Cunningham entered the company of only six other players in NBA history (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Dwyane Wade) to record those numbers over the past 20 years.

“I thought he just continued to be aggressive. He figured out where his spots on the floor were that he could attack and try to stay away from traffic and try to stay away from multiple bodies,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff stated when asked about Cunningham's slow scoring start.

“He found more isolation situations, and not always in the pick-and-roll. I thought it was good for him. But again, he is Cade Cunningham for a reason, right? And we’re lucky to have him.”

There has been a common theme this season among the Pistons' lead point guards: they have struggled to get off to a slow scoring start. 19 of Cunningham's 30 points came in the second half against the Magic. Cunningham shared his thoughts on what helped him shake the slow start during the postgame media session.

“A lot of things. My team helping me, setting good screens, spacing the floor. I thought we were a lot more efficient with our offense,” Cunningham explained. “Then I think it was just a mindset thing for me, but my teammates pushing me and telling me to keep going was huge.”

Six different Pistons scored in double figures in their winning effort. Forward Tobias Harris was impactful, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Center Jalen Duren picked up his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. Guard Duncan Robinson chipped in 15 points in 29 minutes. Forward Ausar Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

High number of fouls continue for Pistons

The Magic benefited from a high volume of foul calls that went against the Pistons. Detroit was whistled for 28 foul calls by the officials Wednesday night. This sent Orlando to the free throw line 40 times where they connected on 28 of those attempts. All-Star forward Paolo Banchero was the biggest beneficiary where he hit 10-of-17 attempts at the line.

The Pistons have recorded the second most fouls per game in the NBA averaging 28.2. Backup center Isaiah Stewart fouled out for the second time this season against Orlando. Bickerstaff has noted he wants his team to be physical and states he does not want them to change their foundation.

“The league needs to take a look at what's going on. It's not just us, fouls are up all across the league. Last year there was more physicality allowed on the defensive end of the floor,” Bickerstaff said. “For us, the most important thing is the silly fouls. There's a lot of reaching and grabbing that we can eliminate. But I don't want us to lose our physicality. Our physicality is our identity.”

The Pistons are back in action against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.