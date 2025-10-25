Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duran may be in good standing with the organization. However, that isn't the case with Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson. That was on full display on Friday when Duren was kicked out off the game for getting into a fight with Thompson.

The fracas led a referee to say on repeat, “grab your guys”, per Pistons Talk.

Jalen Duren got into an altercation with Amen Thompson, prompting an NBA official to repeatedly say, ‘Grab your guys. pic.twitter.com/uDgtxhozlV — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

In transition, the ball was lobbed to Duren. As he was going up for the shot, his head was wrapped around by Thompson. After the whisle was blown, Duren pushed Thompson back leading them to broken up.

Prior to his ejection, Duren played 12 total minutes. Along the way, he scored 6 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Duren is beginning his fourth season with the Pistons. Last year, he averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while averaging 20.0 minutes a game. In March, Duren was playing in the game when the Pistons and Timberwolves got into brawl.

Though Duren didn't recieve an ejection then, his teammates Isiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Marcus Sasser were.

The Pistons are coming off losing their season opener to the Chicago Bulls 115-111 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Duren is in negotations over a contract extension, specifically demanding $30 million annually.

Not a complete departure from how Jalen Duren typically is with the Pistons

When it comes to Duren, he is fairly mild mannered. On the court, he can be intense and plays with plenty of passion. Off the court, Duren comes across as very friendly and loyal.

In the throws of the game, Duren doesn't relent. He is very hardworking, loud, and likes to bring the fire. Anyone who gets in the way of that, Duren wouldn't stand for it.

In March 2024, Duren was kicked out of a game against the Dallas Mavericks for getting into it with P.J. Washington.

When he is away from the game, Duren is a family oreinted person and likes to give back to the community