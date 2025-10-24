With rumors surrounding Detroit Pistons stars Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in relation to contract extensions, the basketball world is wondering where everything stands between the players and the team. As it was rumored that Duren is looking for the Pistons to give him $30 million annually, the latest reporting gives insight into how everybody feels about each other.

When Detroit declined to extend both Ivey and Duren, as both are entering the final year of their rookie contracts, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints would report that the two young players “are in good standing” with the Pistons.

“The Pistons preferred to have both players become restricted free agents next summer instead of extending them right now in order to maintain cap flexibility to maneuver around an open roster,” Siegel wrote.

“Not to mention, the organization is in a holding pattern with Ivey, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula injury in his left leg in January last season and recently underwent right knee surgery on October 16,” Siegel continued. “At no point were the Pistons prepared to offer Ivey a contract extension this summer, sources said, knowing he would not be 100 percent entering the year.”

How the Pistons view Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

While Ivey is missing the start of the Pistons' season, as he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on Oct. 16, per Siegel, he is coming off a career year where he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep in 30 games. As for Duren, he averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 69.2 percent from the field, as Siegel discusses Ivey possibly being “the odd man out.”

“There has also been chatter around the league outside of Detroit about what they will decide to do with their core around All-Star guard Cade Cunningham,” Siegel wrote. “Duren appears to be a sure-thing building block at the center position, but with Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II becoming extension-eligible in 2026, the Pistons will have tough contract decisions to make with their projected payroll rising.”

“Could Ivey wind up being the odd man out in Detroit? This is a situation worth monitoring as the 2025-26 season progresses,” Siegel continued.

It remains to be seen what happens with both Ivey and Duren as Detroit looks for its first win of the season on Friday against the Houston Rockets.