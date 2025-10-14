Expectations are reaching new heights as the regular season approaches for the Detroit Pistons. The franchise aims to build on the success of last season's 44-38 record and its first postseason appearance since 2019.

Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon stated he wants internal development of the roster to be the catalyst for Detroit taking the next step. There were significant improvements on the court last season from the young players drafted by the Pistons over the previous few years.

After pushing the New York Knicks to an intense six-game first-round series, Detroit proved that they are capable of competing with the elite teams of the Eastern Conference. Major injuries occurred last postseason to some serious contenders in the East. If the Pistons make more notable growth this season, they could be a dark-horse option to make it out of the East.

Cade Cunningham 3-pointer

One of the brightest spots of Detroit's breakout was the All-NBA campaign by point guard Cade Cunningham. The Pistons' franchise player impressed many with career-high averages in production. However, he can become even more dangerous by finding better consistency with his 3-point shot.

While averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds through 70 games, Cunningham struggled to maintain a rhythm from behind the arc. He finished averaging 36% last season but saw a decrease in those numbers after the All-Star break. Cunningham's shooting from deep plummeted in the playoffs to 18% against the Knicks.

Cunningham is already one of the most talented shot creators in the NBA right now. That scoring prowess can reach another level if his shooting range increases. Detroit will have the benefit of shooting guard Jaden Ivey returning from injury. Having another talented ball-handler should create space and off-ball looks from deep for Cunningham. The Pistons thrive on versatility and should be able to maximize Cunningham's shooting talent.

Less fouls from Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren

Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has helped install defense as the focal identity of his franchise. Center Jalen Duren and forward Ausar Thompson are two of the most important players in that area for Detroit. One of the biggest problems they faced last season was their inability to stay on the floor due to foul trouble. That must be changed if the Pistons want to progress as a team this upcoming season.

Duren is the primary paint protector for Detroit's starting unit. Opponents took advantage of his lack of experience as a professional defender by baiting him into cheap fouls off of pick-and-roll action or drives to the rim.

Thompson has earned the responsibility of guarding the primary scorer of his opponent. Thompson has a reputation as an aggressive defender, which has led him to quick fouls and free throw attempts for the opposing teams.

An increased level of defensive discipline would serve as a major benefit for Detroit's defense. That improvement would also help as a catalyst for better transition scoring, which is the other focal point of the Pistons' identity.

Article Continues Below

Scoring leap by Ausar Thompson

Another area for Thompson to improve is his output on the offensive end. A major talking point of his game is the need for his 3-point shot to improve. The 6-foot-9 forward has struggled, averaging only 19% from deep in his first two seasons, but he can be impactful as a scorer without focusing on perimeter attempts.

Langdon stated that Thompson has put on muscle throughout the offseason. His speed and athleticism are already a hassle for opponents to stop, especially in transition. Thompson is also one of the best rebounders at his position and could make a difference in second-chance scoring.

While plenty of focus will be on his jump shot this season, the 3-pointer does not have to be the immediate focus. Thompson stated he has worked on his touch from midrange throughout the offseason. The Pistons also acquired assistant coach Fred Vinson to aid Thompson's free-throw shooting as well. Thompson is averaging 62% in his first two years from the charity stripe. The Pistons really need that number to take a leap to make him more of a threat as a scorer.

Reduced backcourt turnovers

The Pistons are approaching their fourth season with Cunningham and Ivey as their starting backcourt. Their growth as a unit has helped contribute to the winning identity established last year. However, their responsibility as the team's primary initiators would do wonders for reducing turnovers.

Detroit's backcourt was ranked Top 10 in turnovers prior to Ivey's injury. Cunningham finished the regular season as an individual league leader with 4.4 turnovers of his own.

The volume of turnovers is high, but the bigger concern is the timing of the turnovers. The Pistons cost themselves late in games early in the year and in the postseason with poor late-game play leading to turnovers. Better execution leading to shots in critical moments would carry this team in a more favorable direction instead of sloppy turnovers.