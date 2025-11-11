The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed such a strong start to the 2025-26 season, with Cade Cunningham powering them to an 8-2 start to the new campaign. Alas, as luck would have it, the Pistons simply cannot enjoy this incredible start to the season without dealing with adversity.

On Monday night, Cunningham had to exit the game against the Washington Wizards prematurely after he suffered a hard fall that caused him to land squarely on his tailbone, as reported by ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. He had to be helped off the court, causing much concern for the East-leading Pistons.

With 4:27 remaining in the fourth and the Pistons down by eight, 114-106, Cunningham found himself in semi-transition with a chance to cut into the lead with a layup. Wizards forward Cam Whitmore came blazing down the paint and tried to swat Cunningham's shot, only to impede his movement in mid-air. This caused the hard fall for the Pistons star.

Cam Whitmore injured Cade and stared him down 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a7Y7XQA37E — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 11, 2025

The Pistons will be hoping that this injury isn't anything serious, especially when they've already been dealing with a plethora of injuries. But the good news is that Cunningham is already back on the court to finish off the game against the Wizards.

Cunningham even made the dish to Daniss Jenkins for the game-tying shot to send the game to overtime at 127-all. With the Pistons already being shorthanded as it is, Cunningham toughing it out is yet another piece of evidence that he is the superstar that will take Detroit far — perhaps into the promised land, even.

Pistons look to extend East standings lead despite injury woes

This Pistons team is about to get better once they get their squad healthy. They were already missing Tobias Harris due to an ankle injury, and Isaiah Stewart joined him on the mend. Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser have been out all season. And then Ausar Thompson joined them on the mend for Monday night's back-to-back contest against the Wizards.

Nonetheless, they are fighting through and even clawed their way back against Washington. This team is leading the East standings for a reason, and it's their resiliency and mental fortitude that will take this team places.