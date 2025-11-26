NBA 2K26 Season 3 Details have arrived, with Pistons' Guard Cade Cunningham headlining the season. Overall, NBA 2K26 Season 3 features new content for MyCAREER & MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards split across both modes when season 3 drops. Nevertheless, here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

2K Reveals Cade Cunningham as Featured Player For 2K26 Season 3, Unveils New Details

Cruise with the MotorCade in Season 3 of #NBA2K26 🏎️ See the full Courtside Report ⬇️https://t.co/BbuTpnWmdg Rack up Rewards throughout the holiday season including:

🚀 LVL 18 Jetpack

🎄 LVL 29 Jingle Beard

💫 LVL 35 @NBA2KMyTEAM Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers card

❄️ LVL 39… pic.twitter.com/SmYpKxQ1cn — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

NBA 2K26 Season 8 is headlined by Detroit Pistons' Guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham also just received an OVR boost to his 2K rating for his performance so far this season.

The Pistons have gotten off to a terrific start in 2025, boasting a 15-2 record. Much of the credit goes to the 1st overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma State alum has been an all-around player this season. Despite averaging over nine assists per game, Cunningham also scores over 27 points per game (14th best in the league right now).

Cunningham's ability to make plays but also share the ball and be a team player makes him more than worthy of headlining Season 3. So, what exactly can we expect in Season 3?

NBA 2K26 Season 3 All Confirmed Rewards in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K26 Season 3 include:

Article Continues Below

MyCAREER Level 3: Snowflake Ball Trail Level 12: Dragon Green Release Level 16: Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) Level 18: Jetpack (Gen 9) Level 29: Jingle Beard Level 32: Snowflake Eyes Level 33: Cade Cunningham Jersey Tee Level 36: ‘No Limit’ Basketball Jersey Level 37: New Balance Combo Pack Level 39: Chill Ginger Mascot Level 40: +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1: Evolution Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) Level 7: ‘Cheater’ Game Changer Card x3 Level 10: Amethyst Jalen Duren Level 15: 90+ OVR Pack (Unauctionable) Level 20: Diamond Kyrie Irving Level 22: ”Wildcard' & ‘Clock Out' Game Changers x5 Level 25: Season 3 Rewards Diamond Player Pack (Unauctionable) Level 28: Pink Diamond Coach Rick Carlisle Level 30: Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning Level 32: 10,000 MTP Level 33: 92+ OVR Premium Pack (Unauctionable) Level 35: Galaxy Opal Paige Bueckers Level 39: 50 Coach Points Level 40: Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards (Rookie No. 1)

The W Online Rewards: Weekly: New Year’s Gear Holiday Gear 5 Game Team Accelerator Boost 5 Game Skill Boost Big Head Body Mod Season: Las Vegas Aces Ball Las Vegas Aces Jersey Cards Clothing Bundles 5,000 VC MyTEAM Player Cards Badge Elevator Breakthrough Sleeves



Check back with us this Friday, November 28th, for the full list of rewards. Overall, Season 3 drops at 11:00 AM ET on Friday.

Lastly, make sure to try and earn any outstanding rewards from your Season 2 Pass. Make sure to use Double XP Tokens if necessary, and best of luck earning all rewards for the season. We'll see you in The City when the newest season drops!

Overall, that includes everything you ned to know about NBA 2K26 Season 3. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Furthermore, feel free to look over the latest patch notes for Season 3 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to jumping in to Season 3.

Lastly, make sure to try and earn any outstanding rewards from your Season 2 Pass. Make sure to use Double XP Tokens if necessary, and best of luck earning all rewards for the season. We'll see you in The City when the newest season drops!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.