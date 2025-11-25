Just two years ago, the Detroit Pistons were synonymous with losing. The 2023-24 season saw them set a franchise record for consecutive defeats, dropping 28 straight games and testing the patience of fans and players alike. Fast forward to Monday night, and the story could not be more different.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons tied a historic mark with their 13th consecutive victory, defeating the Indiana Pacers 122-117. The win improved Detroit’s record to 15-2, putting them atop the Eastern Conference standings and reminding the NBA why the Pistons’ rebuild has been one to watch.

The 2025 Pistons just reached 13 straight wins, tying the longest streak in team history. Detroit also hit 13 in 1990 and 2004. Both of those seasons ended with an NBA title.

“It’s amazing,” said Cunningham, who has been the centerpiece of Detroit’s resurgence. “We play for the Detroit Pistons, man. A historic franchise. So, to be able to make history for a historic franchise like this, it's special.”

Cunningham, who averaged 27.1 points, 9.6 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game through 14 contests this season, reflected on the irony of experiencing both extremes in such a short period. “It’s pretty cool that we had the worst streak in franchise history and now we have an opportunity to go have the greatest streak in franchise history … but this is just a product of the work. This isn’t what we were going for. We still have bigger things to go do,” he said.

Detroit’s 13-game winning streak ties the franchise records set during the 1990 and 2004 NBA championship campaigns. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a team that had been at rock bottom just seasons ago.

The Pistons’ dominance has been fueled by balanced scoring, lockdown defense, and Cunningham’s leadership. The team is averaging 119.6 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 7 points, while showing resilience on both ends of the court.

For fans, the narrative is almost surreal: from enduring historic lows to watching their team make history in the opposite direction. For Cunningham, it’s validation for his patience, work ethic, and commitment to Detroit.

As the Pistons aim to extend the streak and make a deeper playoff push, Cunningham’s words resonate beyond numbers and wins. He has lived through Detroit’s lowest lows and now stands at the precipice of a historic high, reminding the league that perseverance, talent, and leadership can reverse even the most discouraging trends.