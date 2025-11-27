Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham has moved on from missing a game-tying free throw that would have sent Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Boston Celtics into overtime, snapping a historic 13-game win streak. The Pistons lead the Eastern Conference with a 15-3 record, which is how Cunningham is turning the page on the longest win streak in franchise history.

Cunningham is focused on the Pistons building on the longest streak the NBA has seen this season, he said, after Wednesday's loss, per The Athletic's Hunter Patterson.

“We all wanted it tonight. We all wanted 14 wins. I’m not going to act like it doesn’t mean anything to us. It's a big deal,” Cunningham said. “We wanted to be on that side of history. But it didn't happen. I can't go back. I can't shoot the free throws again. We can't get up on threes again. The game's over with. So, it’s about how we’re going to respond. It's a lot of season left to go and accomplish a lot of great things. That's where our minds are at.”

Asked Cade Cunningham how he felt about the streak ending and where his focus is now. “We all wanted it tonight. We all wanted 14 wins, I’m not going to act like it doesn’t mean anything to us. … It’s about how we’re going to respond.” pic.twitter.com/xh0dGKFMzv — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 27, 2025

Cade Cunningham's 42 points on 12-of-26 attempts, including 4-for-9 from deep, led five Pistons players in double figures, including Jalen Duren's double-double (12 points, 16 rebounds), and Tobias Harris scored a dozen points, as the win streak came to an end. Detroit's streak included impressive wins by double-digits against teams such as the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Article Continues Below

Pistons lose to Celtics in a nail-bitting finish on the road

The NBA Cup game between the Pistons and the Celtics didn't disappoint on Wednesday, as the Celtics snapped the Pistons' 13-game win streak in dramatic fashion. Jordan Walsh fouled All-Star Cade Cunningham while the All-Star guard was in a shooting motion from behind the 3-point arc.

Cunningham, with an opportunity to send the game into overtime, made two before missing his third, when the Celtics regained possession and were intentionally fouled to seal the three-point win. The Pistons will host the Magic in an NBA Cup game on Friday.