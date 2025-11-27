The Boston Celtics snapped the Detroit Pistons' 13 game-winning streak after pulling off the win, 117-114, in the NBA Cup at TD Garden on Wednesday.

It became a free-throw contest in the end, with Payton Pritchard sinking two charities to seal the victory for the Celtics, who improved to 10-8. The Pistons, meanwhile, fell to 15-3.

Cade Cunningham could've tied the count at 1115-115 after he was fouled while shooting a three-pointer. He, however, missed the last of his three charities.

The nail-biting ending had fans going crazy on X, with many lauding the poise of Boston and the fight of Detroit.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Cunningham had 42 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Pistons.