The Detroit Pistons will attempt to reset after a rare stumble in what has otherwise been a dominant start to their season, as they prepare for an NBA Cup matchup against the Orlando Magic tonight. Detroit enters the game at 15-3, still sitting atop the Eastern Conference despite having its 13-game winning streak snapped by the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

The loss didn’t shake the team's confidence, but it did highlight how valuable continuity and depth will be as the season progresses, especially with injuries still shaping their nightly rotation.

Jaden Ivey injury status vs. Magic

One of the biggest lingering storylines ahead of tip-off is the playing status of Jaden Ivey. The fourth-year guard has been listed as questionable due to return-to-competition reconditioning, leaving his availability uncertain until closer to game time.

Ivey has appeared in just three games so far this season, logging limited minutes while working his way back into full rhythm. Even in a small sample size, he has shown productive flashes, averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and solid efficiency inside the arc while continuing to search for three-point consistency.

His north-south speed and shot creation could offer Detroit a valuable boost, especially in a matchup that may be decided by pace and perimeter pressure.

Article Continues Below

Magic injury status

Orlando arrives at 11-8 and remains one of the most intriguing young teams in the league, powered by a strong defensive structure and steady progress from their developing core.

However, injuries continue to affect their offensive ceiling. Paolo Banchero has been ruled out with a left groin strain, removing the Magic’s top scoring option and primary playmaking hub.

Franz Wagner will be available but expected to play through facial protection. Moritz Wagner is also listed under injury management, and the rest of Orlando’s depth chart includes multiple two-way and G League assignments.

With both teams managing absences but the Pistons entering with significantly more stability, Detroit will be viewed as the favorite.

Whether Ivey is in uniform or not may influence the rotation more than the result, but his return. Even in a limited role, it would be a meaningful step toward fully unlocking the Pistons’ backcourt potential.