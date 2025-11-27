The Detroit Pistons saw their 13-game winning streak get snapped on Wednesday after losing to the Boston Celtics in a nail-biter at TD Garden, 117-114, in the NBA Cup.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the fourth quarter, as Detroit and Boston refused to budge. It became a free-throw battle in the final minute. With 4.4 seconds left and the Pistons down by three, 115-112, Cade Cunningham was fouled by Jordan Walsh on a three-point attempt. But after making the first two free throws, Cunningham missed the game-tying one.

Detroit was forced to foul in the ensuing possession, with Payton Pritchard sinking two free throws for the final score.

After the game, the 24-year-old Cunningham refused to dwell too much on his critical miss from the line. Instead, he wants them to focus on what's next.

“We can’t go back. I can’t shoot the free throw again. We can’t get up on threes again. The game is over. It’s about how we’re going to respond. It’s a lot of season left to go accomplish a lot of great things, and that’s where our mind is at,” said Cunningham in a video posted by Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II.

Cade: “We can’t go back. I can’t shoot the free throw again. We can’t get up on 3s again, the game is over with. It’s about how we’re going to respond. It’s a lot of season left to go accomplish a lot of great things and that’s where our mind is at.” pic.twitter.com/1FN9vmW19a — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 27, 2025

The All-Star guard finished with a game-high 42 points, including 14-of-16 free throws, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in a losing effort.

Detroit still had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Walsh stole the pass of Jalen Duren, atoning for his bad foul on Cunningham.

The Pistons, who dropped to 15-3, fell short of setting a new team record for longest winning streak.

They will face the Orlando Magic on Friday.