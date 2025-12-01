Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV had one of the best games of his career, helping the Seahawks defeat the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on Sunday at Lumen Field. It was Seattle’s first shutout since Week 3 of the 2015 season, the fewest yards they have allowed in a game since that same year, and their first shutout of Minnesota since that 2015 matchup.

Jones, who turned 26 last week, finished the game with a team-high 12 tackles and two interceptions, contributing to a Seahawks defense that recorded five takeaways overall, four interceptions, and one fumble recovery. The Vikings, starting undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer in his first NFL start, struggled offensively, gaining just 162 total yards and committing four turnovers, including four interceptions by Brosmer. Seattle’s defense forced two fumbles in total, with DeMarcus Lawrence stripping Aaron Jones on one occasion.

With Minnesota threatening to score on a fourth-and-1 from the Seahawks' 4-yard line, Brosmer scrambled under pressure from Lawrence and threw a sidearm pass. Jones intercepted the throw and sprinted 84 yards for a touchdown, putting Seattle up 10-0 and swinging momentum in their favor.

“I saw DeMarcus holding him, getting ready to bring him to the ground, and when you catch these interceptions, everything slows down,” Jones said of Brosmer on the play (h/t Gregg Bell of The News Tribune). “I’m thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s about to throw this.' He let it go. Then I catch it, and I’m like, ‘There’s nobody in front of me!' So, I immediately started running.' I look up at the video board, and I’m like, ‘Dang, somebody’s catching me.' It was Riq (Woolen). Riq was trying to beat me to the end zone. That was my first-ever defensive touchdown. It’s been a while since I’ve seen the end zone. So it’s great.”

So far this season, Jones has totaled 83 tackles, 43 solo, and leads the team with five interceptions in 10 games. After missing two of three games due to a knee injury sustained in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Jones returned to form against the Vikings.

This year has been a difficult one, both emotionally and personally, as he copes with his father’s July passing from Ewing sarcoma while building routine and stability for his 17-month-old son at home in Seattle.

A former Los Angeles Rams third-round pick in 2021, Jones has taken ownership of the middle of the Seahawks defense, giving the middle linebacker spot a new identity in just his second year with the team.

The Week 13 victory improved Seattle’s record to 9-3, putting them into a first-place tie in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, while Minnesota moved to 4-8 with their fourth consecutive loss.

Next Sunday, the Seahawks will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons.