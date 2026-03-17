The Detroit Pistons currently lead the Eastern Conference standings and have for much of the season behind the elite play from All-NBA talent Cade Cunningham. They're on a revenge tour following their early first-round exit against the New York Knicks last May, looking like the most dominant team in the East with the NBA Playoffs just around the corner.

With 15 games remaining on their Regular Season schedule and a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics, six of those games come against sub-.500 teams as the Pistons hope to retain their No. 1 seed by the end of the year. That would ultimately set them up against the No. 8 seed in the East following the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament.

As it stands, potential first-round opponents for the Pistons include the Heat, 76ers, Hornets, and Hawks, with teams like the Bucks and Bulls looking in from the outside. Let's take a look at the best-case matchup scenarios for the Detroit Pistons for the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Pistons' 2026 NBA Playoffs – Dream scenario

If the Pistons are hoping to avoid the New York Knicks early into the Playoffs once again, they're right where they need to be in the No. 1 seed and on the other side of the bracket. If the season ended today, the Pistons would face the winners of No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets and No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Philadelphia 76ers.

Between the Hornets and Hawks, the Pistons hold a perfect record against both teams in five meetings. They'll face each squad one more time before the season is over with two of those five games being won by double-digits. While the Hornets have certainly gained some steam during this second half of the season, the games between Atlanta and Detroit were much closer in nature as the Hawks have the more consistent front court and defensive efforts.

The Pistons have also gone a perfect 3-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers this season, so meeting them in the first round especially while Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid continue to sit due to injury. The Miami Heat are actually the only team of the four potential play-in selections to have beaten Detroit, most recently doing so earlier in March on their home floor. This would likely be Detroit's last choice at an opponent for the first round pending any shuffles in the current standings.

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Detroit's path to the NBA Finals

Unless the Knicks drop in the standings before the end of the season, the Pistons would be slated to face the winner of No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic. The Pistons will face the Magic once more before season's end, leading the season series 2-1, earning both wins by double-digit margins. While the Magic own a win over them, Detroit is the much deeper team and could eventually contain the production of Paolo Banchero with their big men over the course of a seven-game series.

The Cavaliers have been one of the biggest adversaries to the Pistons this season, finishing their season series at 2-2, stealing a game on the road in Detroit by a double-digit margin earlier in the season. The Cavs also won the latest meeting during this back-half of the season, so Detroit would greatly benefit from Orlando upsetting Cleveland and having a much easier matchup in the quarterfinals.

From there, the Pistons will likely have to face either the No. 2 Boston Celtics, No. 3 New York Knicks, or a team like the No. 6 Toronto Raptors if they're able to pull off an upset. Clearly, the Pistons would most benefit from facing the lowest possible seed, but the time will eventually come where they'll have to knock off their biggest opposition.

The Pistons are a combined 6-1 against the Knicks and Celtics this season, largely confident in their ability to win a seven-game series against any Eastern Conference opponent this season. They've gone 32-11 overall and 18-5 at home against Eastern Conference teams this season, so the Pistons should be the favorite to emerge in the NBA Finals if they're able to hold this No. 1 seed and continue their dominance in the NBA Playoffs.