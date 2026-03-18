The Detroit Pistons will not have star point guard Cade Cunningham for the remainder of their Tuesday night showdown against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys star played in only five minutes before heading to the locker room in the first half of the Wizards game due to an apparent upper-body issue.

“Pistons star Cade Cunningham is dealing with back spasms and won’t return to tonight’s game against the Wizards,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 24-year-old Cunningham scored a total of six points to go along with two rebounds and a steal plus a turnover, while shooting 2-for-3 from the field before exiting the game.

Cunningham leaves a gaping hole in the Pistons' backcourt, but they are still in great form at the time of this writing, with Detroit taking a six-point lead into the half.

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Marcus Sasser and Danniss Jenkins share most of the backcourt duties in lieu of Cunningham, who entered Tuesday with season averages of 24.9 points, 10.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds through 60 games, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from behind the arc.

Even without Cunningham, Detroit should still be able to take care of business against a Washington side that started the way with just 16 wins.

The Pistons will have a rest on Wednesday before returning to action on Thursday against the Wizards again and in the same location.

he hope is that Cade Cunningham’s back issue is not serious enough to keep him out of that contest, though the Detroit Pistons may opt to exercise extra caution with their prized point guard and give him more time to rest.