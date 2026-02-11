The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets got into a brawl a few days ago that included several players on each side. For the Pistons, one of those players was first-time All-Star Jalen Duren, and there still has not been an announcement on if he'll be suspended.

If that is the case, luckily for him, it won't affect his participation during the weekend festivities, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren will be allowed to participate in the All-Star Game this weekend if he’s hit with a multiple-game suspension, sources say,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's good news for Duren, but the hope is that the league doesn't pull out a lengthy suspension for him.

The fight started between Duren and Hornets center Moussa Diabate, as a foul caused the two to get tangled up. Diabate headbutted Duren, and Duren responded by mushing Diabate in the face. That's when tempers started to flare up, and players had to be held back. It didn't stop there, as Miles Bridges came up and sneak attacked Duren, and Isaiah Stewart came from the bench and started going at Bridges.

All four players were ejected from the game, and they shared their thoughts in the locker room following the matchup.

“As the year's been going on, teams like to try to get in our head,” Duren said. “This ain't the first time people have tried to be, you know, extra aggressive with us, talk to us, whatever the case may be. I think as a group, we've done an OK job handling that energy and intensity, but at the end of the day, emotions got high, everybody being competitive — we're all men, so things happen.”

Now, everyone will wait to see what the punishment will be for the players, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Stewart got the bad end of the stick, since he came from the bench.