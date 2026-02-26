The city of Detroit has not known hope like this in a basketball sense since the mid-2000s. But thanks to the emergence of Cade Cunningham as one of the best players in the association, the Pistons have blossomed into one of the best teams in the NBA. They are a true nuisance to play against due to their relentless defense and unceasing physicality, and this powered them to a 124-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Thunder were missing a few key players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, a win over the reigning champions is nothing to scoff at. OKC has been very competitive regardless of who's on the court for them, and the Pistons did well not to let their guard down in what could have been a trap game.

The fans in Little Caesars Arena knew how much it meant as well for the Pistons to take down the Thunder. After the game, they were so hyped up and so expressive of their affection for their star man in Cunningham, as fans gushed over him as he signed a few autographs.

“We love you! Oh my god!” a few fans could be overheard screaming out towards the Pistons star.

Cade Cunningham signing autographs for fans after tonight's game ❤️

Pistons remain favorites in the East

The Pistons are being a bit underrated by a few fans considering that they aren't very proven yet on the grand stage. They did make it to the playoffs last year and lost in six games to the New York Knicks, but mounting a deep playoff run is going to be a different animal that the team is yet to experience.

But their play all season long should convince many that they are a legitimate contending team. They carry themselves with so much swagger and their best player is a bonafide superstar who steps up in big moments.