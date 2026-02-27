NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace supports comparisons between himself and Isaiah Stewart, adding further validation to the young forward’s emergence during the Detroit Pistons’ standout season.

In a recent interview with Vincent Goodwill of ESPN, Wallace addressed the similarities many have drawn between his Hall of Fame career and Stewart’s evolving role in Detroit’s frontcourt.

“I definitely see it,” Wallace said.

Stewart, 24, is producing one of the most efficient stretches of his career. Across 48 games and 13 starts, he is averaging 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, a career-high 1.7 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 54% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range in 23.3 minutes per game. His impact has helped power Detroit to the NBA’s best record at 43-14.

The comparison centers largely on defensive intensity and physical presence. Wallace built his legacy as one of the league’s most dominant defenders despite being undersized for a traditional center. A four-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star, Wallace anchored Detroit’s 2004 championship team and became synonymous with the franchise’s gritty identity. His rebounding, rim protection and relentless energy defined an era of Pistons basketball.

Isaiah Stewart credits Ben Wallace’s path as mutual respect grows

Stewart has embraced the connection.

“He paved the way for us undersized guys,” Stewart said. “I'm trying to live up to that and put my name somewhere positive in this organization.”

According to ESPN, the mutual respect between the two extends beyond public comments.

Seeing the respectful exchange, a source who knows Wallace well summed it up:

“Ben looks at Stewart like a proud father.”

As Detroit continues its push atop the standings, Stewart’s development remains central to the team’s identity. Wallace’s endorsement reinforces the belief that Stewart’s defensive growth and physical style fit the standard set by one of the franchise’s most decorated players.