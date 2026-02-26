The Detroit Pistons came out victorious in the much-awaited battle of the NBA's top two teams on Wednesday, as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-116, at Little Caesars Arena.

Cade Cunningham came up huge for the Pistons, who improved to 43-14, including 23-7 at home. He scored 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, four rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and three blocks. He, however, had a game-high eight turnovers.

Still, his all-around effort was enough to propel Detroit to the win. He has now tallied three blocks in each of their last three games. When asked about it, Cunningham gave a nod to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I've always enjoyed running stuff down and getting blocks. I watched a lot of LeBron growing up, so it's something I think I've always been pretty good at,” said the two-time All-Star.

“You know, little hoop playing and stuff, so it's always been part of my game, and it's finally coming along in the NBA.”

"I watched a lot of LeBron [James] growing up." Cade Cunningham speaks on his 3 blocks tonight against the Thunder 😤 (via @NBA)

Of course, James is known for his chase-down rejection, and he should be thrilled to know that Cunningham was inspired by his trademark move.

The 24-year-old Cunningham is averaging a career-best 0.9 blocks this season, aside from 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. He has truly become a well-rounded player over the past few years, knowing that he needs to level up to help the Pistons climb out of the cellar.

Cunningham, who was recently asked about his aura, has often acknowledged his responsibilities as Detroit's go-to-guy, and contributing more on defense is not beneath him.