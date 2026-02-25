The shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder just got shorter ahead of facing the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back. Coach Mark Daigneault commended the Thunder’s win on Tuesday. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City won their third consecutive game. However, if the defending champions want to make it four, they’ll have to do it without Isaiah Hartenstein.

Thunder’s starting center is ruled out due to a calf injury. Hartenstein is one of three starters ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons. Oklahoma City will face the Pistons, who have the second-best record in the NBA, without its top-four scorers, including Mitchell, and its defensive enforcer in Hartenstein.

Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain for Wednesday’s game.

Mark Daigneault commends Thunder players' poise

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault appreciates the Thunder’s unsung heroes, such as Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace, as the defending champions have continued to win games against some of the NBA's better teams without their top scorers. Coming off an impressive victory over the Cavs, Daigneault discussed his team's resilience in the face of adversity and how it has been an ongoing theme throughout the regular season.

Article Continues Below

“You can't control your circumstances. We always want to be fully healthy and have everybody. But when you get dealt a hand, you gotta play it as best you can, and we try to be optimistic,” Daigneault said. “And we try to be a team that leverages the circumstances to our favor, and tries to use it in every situation, even if it's a challenge to build some momentum. The guys have done an unbelievable job.

“They see these types of things as a challenge. And that's one of the special things about this group of guys. And they've done a great job since the break, certainly, but even going into the break,” Daigneault concluded.

Wallace (27 points) and Joe combined for 49 points, including 10-of-16 from beyond the 3-point arc, 10 assists, and three steals. The two guards got the nod to start in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Thunder back-up Jaylin Williams will most likely start for Isaiah Hartenstein alongside All-Star Chet Holmgren in Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.