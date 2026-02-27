The Detroit Pistons have the best record in the league at 43-14 and are 5.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. After years and years of miserable play after winning championships in the early 2000s, the Pistons are finally back at the top of the league. There is a very good chance that the Pistons represent the East in the NBA Finals this June.

Star center Jalen Duren believes the Pistons can win a championship now. He has an all-in mindset that he shared in a recent article from Andscape.

“To some people, it might sound crazy, but we are looking to win a championship. We’re not looking to wait. We feel we have the guys. We have the coaching staff. We have the mentality, play style to do so. And we’re trying to go get it.”

The Pistons are loaded with talent. They have six players averaging double figures in scoring, with Cade Cunningham leading the way at 25.4 points per game. Duren is at 18.2 and adds 10.6 rebounds. Cunningham is also second in the league in assists per game at 9.8.

Detroit has all but locked up the top seed in the East. That won't happen for a few more weeks if they continue to play at the level they have all season. The next four games are not easy as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, the Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs. Three of those four are on the road, as these next four games will be a great test for them that will almost feel like a playoff series.

We will see in due time if the Pistons are able to get close to winning a championship in 2026.