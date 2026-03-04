On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Detroit Pistons in a good litmus test for the former. All season long, the Cavs have played below expectations, although they've been turning over a new leaf ever since James Harden arrived via trade. And the Cavs, despite being without Donovan Mitchell on the night, overcame the Pistons, taking a 113-109 victory at home.

In the middle of the game, an interesting interaction between Cade Cunningham and former teammate Dennis Schroder ensued. It looks as though the Pistons star hasn't kept in touch much with Schroder even after the two battled together in the postseason last year, and the German floor general let Cunningham know how he feels about that.

“Don't talk to me now. I tried to call you and you're not answering the phone,” Schroder said, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter). “You got the MVP chants and now you not answering the phone no more huh? I got you though.”

This simply may be banter between two former teammates. Schroder changes teams so often that it can be hard to keep track of where he is and what he's up to, and perhaps Cunningham is simply the kind of person who isn't very active in keeping in touch via social media.

Nonetheless, it was Schroder who got the last laugh anyway on the night.

Dennis Schroder, Cavs get last laugh over Cade Cunningham, Pistons

The Pistons decided not to bring Schroder back after he played a key role in their playoff run last year, which ended at the hands of the New York Knicks after six games. But now that Schroder is back with a contending team in the Cavs, he has a chance to exact revenge on the team that let him go last year.

And on the night, Schroder at least got one back on the Pistons, and this could very well be a preview of a potential second-round matchup in the East.