The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a hard-fought win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night without their star in Donovan Mitchell. The 113-109 victory on Tuesday night came just days after the Cavs dropped a game in overtime against the Pistons on Friday night, 122-119.

Jaylon Tyson led the way for the Cavs in Tuesday's victory, scoring a team-high 22 points to go along with his three rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and game-high five three-pointers in 32 minutes of play. It was a strong night for Tyson, but the Cavs forward picked up a little penalty after the game was over.

On Wednesday morning, Cavs forward Jaylon Tyson was assessed a postgame flopping fine of $2,000 upon league review, for flopping on a drive by Cade Cunningham. The Pistons guard appeared to extend his arm a bit to ward off Tyson, but the Cavs forward exacerbated the contact and flailed backwards, which is why the NBA is hitting him with a flopping fine.

Cavs forward Jaylon Tyson has been assessed a postgame flopping fine of $2,000 upon league review. The play involved Cade Cunningham in last night’s game against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/KjnRIUA4n8 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 4, 2026

Aside from the flopping penalty, Tyson has also picked up two technical fouls this season each resulting in fines of $2,000.

While the idea to penalize players for flopping is a popular one that was introduced years ago, it's gone relatively unused over the last couple of seasons and has left many wondering what the difference in what Jaylon Tyson did and, for example, what Nuggets center Nikola Jokic does on a nightly basis.

How come Nikola Jokic never gets fined for flopping? https://t.co/2xAgFzzYAH — BGB♛ (@BonesGotBizzy) March 4, 2026

Jokic flops WAAAY more than he gets credit for pic.twitter.com/sXIi8nQk8i — outbreezy (@outbreezyWC) April 22, 2025

Jokic doesn't get enough respect for being one of the greatest floppers of this generation😭pic.twitter.com/P1Bp31icqQ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 26, 2025

In just his second season in the NBA after being drafted 20th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three. Tyson recorded a career-high 39 points against the Sixers on January 16th, shooting 13-of-17 from the field and 7-of-9 from three.

The Cavs will have a couple of days off to recover and prepare for their upcoming back-to-back set against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.