One of the most vital pieces to the Detroit Pistons' turnaround last season was the addition of forward Tobias Harris. The 33-year-old veteran has been visibly excited during training camp for the 2025-26 season. Harris has embraced his leadership role with the Pistons and addressed the media on what it means to see the benefits of last season's efforts pay off as the team heads into this season.

“It's a beautiful thing. I think to be able to be in that position and being a guy who can contribute at a high level is important and leads to more equity within the group. Just being the guy they can come to as a mentor, an older player, and as a brother,” Harris explained. “All the guys on this team listen, and they're eager to learn. As a vet, that's all you can ask for. It's a perfect position set up for me to be in to utilize some of my character traits and play my game as well.”

The Pistons and Harris agreed on a two-year contract last offseason during free agency. He has lived up to that deal so far, averaging 13.7 points, 6 rebounds, and playing some of the best defense of his career last season.

The young core of Detroit badly needed veteran leadership to help provide direction to a winning standard. Harris returned to the Pistons after being a member of the team from 2015 to 2018. Detroit also added veteran guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Paul Reed for the same assistance. The production of Harris helped lift Detroit to its first playoff victories since 2008.

Tobias Harris is impressed with the new athleticism

The Pistons are returning this season as still one of the young teams in the NBA. Head coach JB Bickerstaff knows that youth comes with extreme athleticism throughout the roster. His gameplan last season was to make that a strength, and he emphasized the importance of that being the team's identity.

Detroit finished second in fast-break points last season, averaging 18.4 per game. With a full roster available in camp, Bickerstaff is looking to capitalize on that same advantage. Harris even commented on how their athleticism stacks up against the rest of the league during practice.

“We've definitely got some athletes. These young guys are athletic. We've got some sleepers too. Our most athletic guy nobody knows about. I'm not going to say his name, but maybe you'll see through the season,” Harris jokingly stated to the media.

There was limited athletic depth at certain points last season due to injuries on the Pistons' roster. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey only played 30 games due to injuring his leg in January. Small forward Ausar Thompson also missed a good portion of the season while dealing with blood clots.

Having those two wings in the starting lineup together should give a significant spark for the Pistons against opponents. Bickerstaff also advised how he thinks their depth should allow them to play more positionless sets to be more unpredictable through the season.