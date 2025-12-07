The Detroit Pistons entered the night with purpose, and Isaiah Stewart made sure that message carried through every possession against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons leaned on Cade Cunningham, leaned on its momentum, and attacked a familiar Central Division rival with confidence. The Bucks matchup carried weight after years of lopsided results, but this time, the Pistons dictated the terms. Their stars set the tone. Their physicality shaped the game. And Stewart explained exactly how they cracked Milwaukee’s scheme.

Isaiah Stewart on the Milwaukee Bucks zone defense “Just break it. It’s not really a hard zone — you just gotta move them around. It’s a grown man’s game, and they’re out here playing zone.” pic.twitter.com/cwGQKMWBz6 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) December 7, 2025

“Just break it. It’s not really a hard zone — you just gotta move them around. It’s a grown man’s game, and they’re out here playing zone,” he said, turning a technical question into a challenge.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks struggled to keep pace. As a result, the Pistons won 124–112 and completed a performance built on control. From there, Cade Cunningham finished with 23 points and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Isaiah Stewart also delivered 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including three threes. In turn, every contribution for the Pistons felt sharp. Every stretch felt connected.

Article Continues Below

Is this the start of a Pistons winning streak?

The Pistons once lived through a 13-game losing streak to Milwaukee that stretched from April 2022 until Detroit finally snapped it on Nov. 22. Then, the Bucks reclaimed one win on Dec. 3, but tonight swung the rivalry back toward Detroit with force. From there, the Pistons outrebounded the Bucks 53–36. They also held Milwaukee to 44 percent shooting. All five Bucks starters posted negative plus-minus marks. The separation felt clear from the opening minutes, and it only widened under the arena lights.

As the night settled, the Pistons now stands at 19–5, alone at the top and shaping an identity rooted in resilience. Meanwhile, the Bucks fall to 10–15 and slip into an 11th-place fight after back-to-back losses, including their stumble against Philadelphia 76ers. Momentum shifts. Belief rises. And with the Pistons continuing to find answers to every challenge, even a zone defense meant to stall them, how far can this run go?