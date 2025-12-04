Myles Turner gave Milwaukee fans a reason to jump out of their seats. In the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, with Detroit up 64-58, Myles Turner sized up the floor at the 3-point line.

He put the ball on the deck, blew past Tobias Harris on a straight-line drive, and went straight through Isaiah Stewart at the rim, hammering home a dunk that instantly turned the Fiserv Forum crowd into a madhouse.

Stewart went up to contest. Turner went up to end the play. Only one of them won that collision. The poster came in the middle of a gritty night for the Bucks, who are trying to hang with the East-leading Pistons while navigating life without a fully healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo played only briefly before exiting with a right calf strain, leaving even more pressure on the rest of the rotation to create something out of nothing.

Article Continues Below

Turner answered that call. The big man came up with 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 20 minutes, shooting 2-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 at the free throw line, while spacing the floor with a made three. His scoring line will not blow up the box score, but that dunk felt like a momentum play straight out of a playoff reel.

Detroit still controlled most of the stat sheet, winning the battle on the glass and getting balanced scoring across the rotation as it carried an 85-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

No matter how this game ends, that dunk is going straight into the Bucks’ 2025-26 season highlight mix.