Myles Turner gave Milwaukee fans a reason to jump out of their seats. In the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, with Detroit up 64-58, Myles Turner sized up the floor at the 3-point line.
He put the ball on the deck, blew past Tobias Harris on a straight-line drive, and went straight through Isaiah Stewart at the rim, hammering home a dunk that instantly turned the Fiserv Forum crowd into a madhouse.
Stewart went up to contest. Turner went up to end the play. Only one of them won that collision. The poster came in the middle of a gritty night for the Bucks, who are trying to hang with the East-leading Pistons while navigating life without a fully healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo played only briefly before exiting with a right calf strain, leaving even more pressure on the rest of the rotation to create something out of nothing.
Turner answered that call. The big man came up with 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 20 minutes, shooting 2-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 at the free throw line, while spacing the floor with a made three. His scoring line will not blow up the box score, but that dunk felt like a momentum play straight out of a playoff reel.
Detroit still controlled most of the stat sheet, winning the battle on the glass and getting balanced scoring across the rotation as it carried an 85-78 lead into the fourth quarter.
No matter how this game ends, that dunk is going straight into the Bucks’ 2025-26 season highlight mix.