The Detroit Pistons continue their winning streak with a 99-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. While the result ultimately favored the home team at Little Caesars Arena, it was an unconventional path to victory. The Pistons exchanged swings of momentum throughout Monday night's matchup. Detroit had to withstand 27 lead changes and 14 ties on the way to their second-consecutive win and a 17-4 record. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on what it takes to grind out a game without your best execution.

“Sometimes you just have to win ugly. I think that's the tell of good teams in this league. It might not be your night, but can you figure out a way to get it done?” Bickerstaff stated during the postgame media session. “Tonight wasn't our night. We didn't play to the best of our abilities, but we competed hard enough to give ourselves a chance. We were there in the moment, and we had guys make plays for us.”

While Detroit had some impressive high points against the Hawks, they struggled in various ways. The Pistons had a tough time offensively from an efficiency standpoint. They shot poorly at 44% from the field and 19% from 3-point range. Their ball control was a bit sloppy, as they turned it over 22 times and gave up 20 points in return. The Pistons also missed six free throws, including three down the stretch to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Detroit was able to rely on its defensive identity to make crucial stops. They managed to block nine shots and swipe away eleven steals to help generate fast break looks. The battle on the glass also favored the Pistons, as they gathered 60 rebounds compared to the Hawks' 34. 18 of those rebounds came on the offensive end to help create second-chance opportunities.

Center Jalen Duren recorded his 12th double-double of the season by scoring 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham finished the night with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Cunningham had a quiet scoring game until knocking down a highlight layup in traffic to extend the Pistons' late fourth-quarter lead.

Signature Ron Holland game

The Pistons regularly can lean on their bench when they need a shift, especially from second-year wing Ron Holland. Holland's defensive playmaking has turned the tide in many games for the Pistons, and that was the case again versus the Hawks.

The 20-year-old forward finished the night with 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals. However, his impact is bigger than the box score with how he ignites his teammates and Little Caesars Arena.

“He’s a dawg through and through. You know, like the loose ball — there’s five people that had their hands on the ball and somehow Ron comes out with it,” Cunningham stated after the game. “I mean, he’s young, he’s skinny, but he just finds a way. You know, so I could talk about him all day. He’s somebody that everybody wants to play with. We love having him on the team, and he should probably get the belt tonight. I don’t know who’s gonna get the belt, but I’ll probably say him.”

Holland scrapped for a loose ball in the third quarter and knocked down a layup with a foul in the third quarter. That play helped the arena and the Pistons erupt with energy when they badly needed it. The hustle plays and adaptability by Holland continue to cement his value for the team.

“I’m very conscious of it. There’s like a saying every time my name is called: “Just make plays, Five.” That’s one thing I’m really listening to because I don’t need to score to have a good game, I don’t need to do the things that show up on the stat sheet to have a good game,” Holland said to the media during his postgame session. “I feel like that’s one thing I’ve noticed about myself, that I really have that pushes this team to have success.”