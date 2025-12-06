Many will attribute the Detroit Pistons' rise to the natural development of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Others will extol JB Bickerstaff for pushing the franchise through the remaining stages of its rebuild and into the top-half of the Eastern Conference last season. Malik Beasley's 2024-25 resurgence certainly made a difference, too. Though, it is all too easy to overlook Tobias Harris' valuable contributions.

The veteran forward arrived in the Motor City with little fan fare surrounding him. He received a decent amount of blame for the Philadelphia 76ers' shortcomings and was no longer regarded as a core player. He has fit nicely in Detroit, however, boosting the squad with his veteran leadership and overall efficient offense. Injuries have prevented him from fully experiencing the Pistons' historic start to the season, but he remains a key component of this team.

Ergo, it is important that Harris stays on the floor and continues to build chemistry with this teammates. The 33-year-old is on the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks. Will he play tonight?

Tobias Harris' injury status for Pistons-Bucks battle

Harris is listed questionable with a left ankle sprain. He missed three weeks in November because of a right ankle sprain, so this issue is obviously worth monitoring. Bucks guard AJ Green is considered questionable with a shoulder contusion, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is stuck on the bench with a calf strain. Detroit has the depth to prevail in this home matchup.

Again, though, the Pistons (18-5) will probably need a healthy and productive Tobias Harris at some point this season. He is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out if Harris is going to suit up against the Bucks (10-14). Opening tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.