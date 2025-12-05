The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Detroit Lions for a Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is attending the contest, and the notorious fan of the Cowboys shared a rather wild prediction during the pregame show.

While standing on the sidelines with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman, the 24-year-old point guard was asked for his prediction for the Cowboys for the remainder of the season. With no hesitation, Cunningham claimed that he believes Dallas is going to win the Super Bowl this season.

“We going to the Super Bowl,” said Cade Cunningham.

.@DetroitPistons star Cade Cunningham is in the building to watch his @dallascowboys! "We going to the Super Bowl." 👀 (via @NFLonPrime) pic.twitter.com/a9reDUO385 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

Playing for the Pistons, many would think Cunningham would be rooting for the Lions. However, he is a long-time fan of the Cowboys. Despite that, shortly after making his Super Bowl prediction, Cade Cunningham shared plenty of kind words about all of the pro teams in Detroit.

“Man, it's fun. Fun times,” said Cunningham about all of the sports teams in Detroit playing well. “I think the city has brought a lot of life to the success we've had on the field and on the court. This is a great place to be doing it. It's been a lot of fun, man. It's cool to be a part of, and it's cool to watch, as far as the Lions and the [Red] Wings and all the success that's been going on.”

The Pistons currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as the team is red hot with a 17-5 record. Cade Cunningham has played a big role in the team's success early on this season. Through 19 games played so far in the 2025-26 campaign, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 27.6 points (career-high), 6.5 rebounds (career-high), and 9.2 assists (career-high) per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the three-point line.