The Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, looking to build on the mammoth 157-point performance they produced last time around against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, while they have considerable absentees to deal with, the Nuggets will be against a team that is missing its best players.

Jamal Murray is on the injury report alongside several Nuggets rotation players, with the star guard listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue, per the official injury report. Denver is also monitoring injuries to Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

However, the Golden State Warriors have major worries of their own, with Stephen Curry confirmed to be out, joining Jimmy Butler with Kristaps Porzingis also named in the injury list.

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Warriors

Given Jamal Murray is questionable on the injury report, his availability will likely be determined closer to tip-off. Of course, he will potentially be a major absence considering he is having a career-best season.

Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while posting an elite 61.5 true shooting percentage. His importance has grown even further during stretches without Nikola Jokic, where Murray has elevated his production to 27.8 points and 8.3 assists across 12 games.

Denver enters the game at 36-21 with the No. 3 seed with a strong 21-10 road record, while Golden State sits 29-27 and has struggled without Stephen Curry. Regardless, the game promises to be close with both teams missing key players, particularly Golden State.

Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray: Questionable (hamstring)

Aaron Gordon: Out (hamstring)

Peyton Watson: Out (hamstring)

Kyrie Irving: Out (knee surgery)

Article Continues Below

Dereck Lively II: Out (foot surgery)

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Out (right knee bone bruise / patella-femoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (ACL tear — season-ending)

Seth Curry: Out (injury management)

Nate Williams: Out (injury)

Malevy Leons: Out (injury)

LJ Cryer: Out (injury)

Kristaps Porzingis: Probable (return from injury / workload management)