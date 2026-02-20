SAN FRANCISCO– If we're grading on a curve, it wasn't an awful debut for Kristaps Porzingis, the Golden State Warriors' headline trade acquisition at the deadline.

Given the rust inherent from weeks of rehabbing an injury like Achilles tendinitis and difficulties of integrating a player midseason, the big man was bound to need a runway to get back to the level they envisioned from him when they decided to make the trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

“Far from being in perfect shape, but first game back after a while, getting some energy back, feeling good,” Porzingis said. “As the game went on, just felt better and better. And I think this is a good, like, first step to keep building.”

As Porzingis described, it was a shaky Bay Area debut for the big man in the Warriors' 121-110 loss to his old team in the Boston Celtics. Porzingis finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in a limited 17 minutes. The Celtics blitzed Golden State with a 17-2 run as soon as the center entered the game, effectively shutting the door on the game in just the second quarter.

After the game, Steve Kerr talked about what stood out to him in Porzingis's highly anticipated debut.

“First game with a new team, it's always tricky,” Kerr said postgame. “You don't really know your teammates, you don't really have a feel for what's happening. But I thought just from the first half to the second half, he just looked more comfortable and settled in.”

In that run, Porzingis looked burdened by various factors. The reintroduction to the speed of a live NBA game plagued his quick decision-making. Confusion snuck up on his face in misaligned defensive assignments. And while he had a good week of rehab and reintegration with the Warriors, Porzingis looked heavy on his feet. All things the big man was highly aware of.

“I always stay, critical of myself,” Porzingis said. “Honestly, like, I want to get in the perfect shape where I can go and not be a half step late, you know? Just be on time. Be quick, and be quick on my feet. And I mean, shot wasn't perfect. Couple shots were a bit flat. These are things that's just gonna be a little bit of time to catch a good rhythm.”

Silver linings for Warriors, Kristaps Porzingis?

Things came around in the second half when garbage time set in. Porzingis found his groove on offense, commanding double teams in the post, beating down mismatches when they left him in single coverage, and spotting up from the top of the arc for some triples. Enough flashes to not panic about his debut, but also understand that his road back to the Porzingis who single-handedly won Boston Game 1 in the finals will be a work in progress.

“As the game went on, it felt better and better,” Porzingis expressed. “I think this is a first step to keep building. Obviously, lower minutes, had some opportunities, a couple of turnovers. I think it's just a matter of time to get into a better rhythm from this point on. But good first game.”

Still, Porzingis's debut feels a bit underwhelming in the context of where Golden State is at right now.

Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for presumably the next five games due to the patellofemoral pain syndrome/bone bruise in his knee. Jimmy Butler is done for the season after undergoing ACL reconstructive surgery earlier this month. With little chance to contend even if Curry returns, the Warriors' 2025-26 season is at a tipping point, with no safety net to catch them if they fall.

They've won too many games to tank and lost too much talent to contend. NBA purgatory.

Projecting Golden State moving forward

And sure, it may have been overly optimistic and unreasonable to expect Porzingis to be the magical defibrillator that could reset their heartbeat. But that's what the trade has been painted as. In his media availability after the trade deadline, general manager Mike Dunleavy likened the trade as “similar” to the Butler one they made last season.

That was a move that undeniably saved their season from destitution. But given where Golden State's at, with Curry in perpetual day-to-day injury status, this doesn't feel like the season-saving Butler trade, even if Porzingis can get back to the peak of his powers.

Instead, just based on one game, it feels like a trade that kicks the championship aspirations down the road. They've brought in talent to resign in the summer. They've kept their chips for a potential disgruntled superstar. And they maintained their cap flexibility. Sure, things can change in the next 26 games. The Warriors could go on a run, Porzingis can look like his prime unicorn self, and they can get Curry back in time for the stretch run.

But that can only take them so far– a fiesty out in the first round, best-case scenario, a depressing play-in elimination, worst-case scenario. Evaluation is where these next 26 games feel like they are headed. Who is an asset moving forward, and who is expendable? Who will help extend Curry's window, and who is trade bait for an all-in move? Kerr and the Warriors maintain they want to remain competitive, but the clock is ticking on this season. That is, if midnight hasn't already struck.

“We've got to learn to play without Jimmy and Steph both,” Kerr expressed. “And that means bringing the juice, bringing the energy, finding a little bit of swagger without those guys. And it's not easy, but we have to do it. We have to find a way.”