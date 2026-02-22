The 2026 Winter Olympics turned out to be a very special one for Team USA men's hockey. Team USA defeated Canada on Sunday, to win the gold medal for the first time since 1980. Several Major League Baseball stars, including Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, gave flowers to the American men's hockey team.

“It’s cool. That’s what USA does. We win,” Skenes said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skenes was one of several MLB players who celebrated the victory. The 2026 Winter Olympics wrapped up as spring training games were starting in MLB. The Miami Marlins for instance were watching the gold medal game in the clubhouse.

The Golden Goal heard in our clubhouse 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EhcHo6PgIo — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 22, 2026

The Marlins weren't the only team celebrating Team USA's victory Sunday.

“The San Francisco Giants clubhouse breaks into USA-USA chants after USA beats Canada for the gold medal,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Team USA's women's hockey team also won the gold medal at the Olympics.

Several MLB stars were watching the Olympics

Olympics fever seemed to sweep through MLB clubhouses before the gold medal game Sunday. The Chicago White Sox were also watching Sunday's gold medal game.

“I don’t really watch hockey much, but I knew it was an important game. It was pretty electric watching it with the guys. Go America. It was great,” White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz said, per MLB.com.

Another player who gave some love to Team USA was New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes. Holmes recorded a video that the Mets released on social media.

“From a Team USA baseball participant to all the Olympic athletes competing for Team USA, I just want to say congratulations,” Holmes said. “I'm proud of all the athletes, and I'm proud to be American.”

From @USABaseball’s Clay Holmes to all of the @TeamUSA Olympians, congratulations 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/iYafi0ie6K — New York Mets (@Mets) February 22, 2026

While baseball wasn't played at the Winter Olympics, there is an international competition coming up this year. The 2026 World Baseball Classic is starting in March. It is another chance for professional baseball stars to compete for Team USA.

Skenes is a member of that team. Time will tell if Team USA can keep the good times rolling in 2026, across all sorts of sports.