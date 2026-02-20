The Golden State Warriors fell to 29-27 following a 121-110 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins believes the defeat underscores a larger reality: the championship window with Stephen Curry may be closed.

Perkins shared his stance during Friday’s broadcast of First Take, arguing that Golden State’s inability to make a major roster upgrade has effectively ended its title aspirations.

“The days of Steph Curry actually having a shot of winning another championship in Golden State, those days are over. The only hope that he had was for them to be aggressive and try to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo and from my understanding the Bucks wanted no parts in what they were trying to offer. Because I heard they were trying to throw Draymond Green in the deal which probably blew up the whole damn deal. Milwaukee probably said we’re good for those type of dollars.”

Perkins continued by questioning the team’s current roster construction and future flexibility.

“So when you think about where they are and what’s going to be on the market for them to go and get – we don’t know with Jimmy Butler and what his age is going to come back looking like for us off an ACL injury. Draymond Green is done when it comes down to actually being a guy that can give you actual production, especially with the dollars that he’s making. He’s not delivering… It’s a damn shame because Steph Curry is playing at an all-time high.”

Kendrick Perkins ties Warriors’ title concerns to injuries, West competition

Perkins later emphasized the competitive landscape within the Western Conference.

“What guys [are] going to be free that you can get to pair along with Steph that’s actually going to move the needle? Because I’m a say this: SGA, he ain’t going nowhere, Anthony Edwards not going nowhere, Wemby, Jokic, all of these guys, Luka, are still in the Western Conference. So, not being able to go get Giannis and watching the production that’s around him right now with the pieces that he’s got, they are dead birds tall grass. Those days are over for Steph winning a championship in Golden State.”

Golden State’s roster questions have intensified following Jimmy Butler III’s torn ACL suffered last month, an injury that clouded the team’s short-term outlook. Butler had been viewed internally as a key veteran piece capable of providing postseason experience and two-way impact upon his return next season.

Curry, 37, continues to produce at a high level despite the team’s uneven results. He is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three across 39 appearances. However, Curry has been sidelined since Jan. 30 after suffering a persistent right knee injury during a 131-124 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors announced he will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

At the trade deadline, Golden State made a notable move by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, signaling a willingness to recalibrate the roster. Even with the addition, the Warriors remain eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State will conclude its four-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets (35-21) at 12:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Whether Perkins’ declaration proves premature or prophetic will depend on how the retooled roster responds once Curry returns and the postseason picture crystallizes.